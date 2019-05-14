Tenants rally in Albany as NY lawmakers mull rent safeguards

Tenants from around New York have gathered in Albany to push for stronger rental protections throughout the state.

Organizers say more than 2,000 made the trip on Tuesday, a month before the laws governing rent control and rent stabilization rules in New York City and elsewhere are set to expire.

The law periodically expires, and lawmakers are expected to renew them before adjourning next month. But the renters and tenant advocates who rallied at the state Capitol are urging lawmakers to expand rental protections statewide.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson joined other local leaders at Tuesday's events. Johnson, a Democrat, said stronger rules for tenants are essential to preserving affordable housing and keeping communities of all sizes affordable for New Yorkers.

