Tensions flare as Burlington City Council passes 2021 budget

With less than two hours before its deadline, the Burlington City Council has passed the city budget.

Some councilors described Tuesday's meeting, which lasted over five hours, as frustrating, petty and an overall challenging night.

Progressive and democrat councilors debated back and forth on smaller budget items, and salaries of the cities department heads. Some called for cuts to those six-figure salaries, to give raises to base employees in the city.

Negotiations and cuts had to be made in light of the pandemic, and money was reallocated from the Burlington Police Department's budget to support racial justice investments.

Although councilors were able to approve the budget, after a 9-3 vote, issues amongst the group were noticeable throughout the evening.

"I have never seen anything like this on my years on the council. The only "no" votes I recall on budgets, were generally from disgruntled republicans who just wanted to vote no. It's irresponsible," said Democrat City Councilor Joan Shannon.

"It really makes me worry about the future of the city. I never would've imagined that the Burlington City Council would make the remarks that were made," said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Three progressive city councilors, Perri Freeman, Jack Hanson and Jane Stromberg voted against the cities budget. Mayor Weinberger said he can recall only one councilor in the last 8 years to vote against on the budget.

As part of the budget, the Burlington Police Department's 2021 budget will be reduced by 10%, eliminating 12 vacant positions. In a resolution presented by Progressive City Councilor Zoraya Hightower, the department will reduce its force 30% by attrition, by 2022, reducing the number of officers to 74.

The budget include funding for the creation of a Public Safety Transformation fund, which will help pay for an assessment of the Burlington Police Department. It also will make more investments in First Call and the cities Street Outreach Program.

Mayor Weinberger says he is concerned about the attrition to 74 officers, before the assessment of the Department is made. Right now, there is no time for that to be completed.