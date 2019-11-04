Test drilling work to start at former landfill in Pownal

Town officials in Pownal say test drilling is scheduled to take place this week at an improperly capped former municipal landfill.

The Bennington Banner reports that the drilling of test wells on Monday through Wednesday is the beginning of what's likely to be an extensive process of sampling, testing and possible remediation work at the informally named West Landfill.

Possible problems emerged after a solar company expressed interest in putting up a solar array at the site.

Pownal Town Administrator Michael Walker says after a walk-through of the site it was "blatantly obvious" that the landfill was not covered properly.

Environmental engineer Kurt Muller has said the landfill accepted a lot of industrial waste of unknown origin. He said samples need to be analyzed for contaminants including PCBs and PFAs.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/4/2019 6:45:57 AM (GMT -5:00)