Testimony: Murder suspect claimed not to know grandmother

The Northern New York man accused of killing his grandmother, Ginger Clark, first told the officers who arrested him he didn't know anybody by that name. That was some of the testimony at day four of the murder trial of Gustavo Segundo-Clark.

The afternoon session focused on the first interrogations of Segundo-Clark.

Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, made it mandatory to video record all interrogations. Monday, jurors watched those recordings.

The first witness recounted how five to seven marked patrol cars followed Segundo-Clark in Ginger Clark's car for about 60 miles, finally stopping him in Utica. Investigators questioned Segundo-Clark about the car, West Chazy and Ginger Clark. Segundo-Clark said he didn't know a Ginger Clark, had never been to West Chazy and bought the car himself.

The interrogation went on for well over an hour and Segundo-Clark's story changed a lot. They questioned the scratches on his hands, asked about his prison time and pushed the question of who is Ginger Clark. Finally, Segundo-Clark admitted she was his grandmother and he got nervous when he saw her dead on the floor, so he left.

He went back and forth with the story, but ultimately he went on to say he couldn't handle her nagging him anymore and she pushed him so he scratched her then shook her to wake up. Investigators kept asking what he was holding in his hands prior to shaking her and he said a knife.

Tuesday, we will hear from lab technicians to see what the results of the evidence swabs were and any prints found on the evidence on the scene of Ginger Clark's Rooney Road home and in her 2010 Subaru Forrester.