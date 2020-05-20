Testing sites added, eligibility loosened in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is adding new coronavirus testing sites in Keene and Londonderry, and widening eligibility to include child care workers and those living with elderly or otherwise vulnerable people regardless of whether they have symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 3,868 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 149 from the previous day.

Health officials say a third of new cases were residents and staff at the Villa Crest nursing home in Manchester.

Eight new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 190.

