Tests still pending for cause of death of Winooski woman

The death certificate of a Winooski woman found in her apartment nearly two weeks ago reveals no new details about her suspicious death and officials say further tests are pending.

Twenty-eight year-old Hannah Keyes was found dead inside her Audette Street apartment November 2 during a welfare check. Police say they found nothing suspicious inside. Her two children were also found inside and were okay.

Her fiance and father of her children, Keith Green, was wanted as a "person of interest" in her death but police say he jumped into the Winooski River the day before her body was found, killing himself.

The death certificate lists cause of death as "Pending (unknown)" and that the manner of death remains under investigation. Health department officials say that while the physical examination has been completed by the medical examiner, certain test results are still pending.