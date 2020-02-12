Texas man sentenced to 6 years for Vt. crime spree

A Texas man responsible for a 2018 multistate crime spree that ended after he was shot by police in Brattleboro will serve over six years in prison.

Mark Triolo, 47, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to 75 months in jail after pleading guilty last year to a series of armed robberies.

Triolo admitted to robberies in Weathersfield, Westminster, and Vergennes in May of 2018. He was also a suspect in a Queensbury, N.Y. holdup. He was eventually shot by Brattleboro Police and a state trooper. Police later determined he used a realistic looking pellet gun in the holdups. Authorities say he came to Vermont after fleeing Texas where he was on parole from a previous robbery conviction.

Prosecutors had sought 12 years in prison because of what they argued was the "danger Triolo poses to the public." But Judge Christina Reiss sentenced him to half of that. He must also serve a three-year period of supervised release.

