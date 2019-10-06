Texas man survives lightning strike that blew socks, shoes off his feet

A Texas man is recovering after he was struck in the feet by lightning and employees at a veterinary hospital rushed to his rescue.

Alex Coreas is recovering in the hospital after he was struck in the feet by lightning while walking his dogs at Meyer Park in Spring, Texas. (Source: Alex Coreas/KTRK/CNN)

The normal routine of walking his dogs was almost life-ending Thursday for Alex Coreas. He and his three German Shepherds were headed to their car at Meyer Park in Spring, Texas, when lightning struck Coreas’ feet.

Surveillance video from Stuebener Airline Veterinary Hospital shows Coreas instantly collapse. His frightened dogs run away.

Less than a minute later, Christy Mittler and Bill Wilson, employees at the vet hospital, rushed outside to help.The situation did not look good: Coreas was not moving nor breathing, and his clothes were charred.

"His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet,” Mittler said.

Mittler, Wilson and a stranger did CPR until they could feel Coreas’ pulse.

"We rolled him over, and we were sweeping out his stuff. We were knocking him on his back, telling him, 'It's OK. You got hit by lightning,'" Mittler said.

Coreas was flown to the hospital, where he is now recovering. His family says he is in pain but expected to be OK. They set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his hospital bills and recovery.

Deputies found Coreas’ dogs after searching a nearby wooded area.

Coreas and his family say they are grateful to Mittler and Wilson for the “miracle” rescue.

"He’s like, ‘Just let them know I’m so thankful for everything that they did,’” Coreas’ girlfriend said.

Mittler says they were “just doing what anyone would do.”

The lighting strike left a gaping hole in the concrete where Coreas was hit.

Mittler says the strike came out of nowhere. Meteorologists say a small cluster of intense lighting was detected in the area around the time of the incident.

