Thanksgiving dinner serves record number in Montpelier

Officials say the Thanksgiving dinner held at a church in the Vermont capital set a record.

The Times Argus reports the 47th annual Washington County Youth Service Bureau’s Thanksgiving feast in Montpelier is likely to have served more than 800 people at the Bethany Church and with home deliveries.

Last year, the event served 360 guests at the sit-down dinner and 356 deliveries for a total of 716.

The event is run by volunteers who work in shifts through the day, with all the food donated, including dozens of home-baked apple and pumpkin pies.

The volunteers cooked 65 turkeys, 300 pounds of squash and 200 pounds of potatoes, as well as all the side trimmings.

