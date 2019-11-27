Thanksgiving travelers head out, hope to avoid bad weather

From the highways to the runways, Wednesday was a busy day of travel. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million New Englanders will travel this Thanksgiving; that's the highest Thanksgiving travel forecast since 2005.

Our Ike Bendavid talked with travelers who dodged a bullet by leaving Wednesday. But with storms across the country, they may not be so lucky coming home.

Planes landed and took off all day at the Burlington International Airport.

"You can still hear and feel the hustle and bustle, everyone is excited to get to that turkey dinner," said Nic Longo of the Burlington International Airport.

Airport officials say they see a spike in people flying around Thanksgiving, with nearly 12,000 travelers at the Burlington airport this week alone.

"Just this week alone during the holiday season it really spikes up so that's why we want to make sure everyone is prepared," Longo said.

Some bad weather delayed flights in the Midwest, but those landing in Burlington say it's been a smooth ride.

"It's been very, very easy. I thought we would run into lines and everything but it's been very easy," said Patty Cantillon of Virginia.

"We hit no traffic coming up to D.C., no traffic at the airport, no lines at security-- simple, easy so far," said Les Bullock of Virginia.

If you are not flying, you might be driving.

"I've got good tires, I've got good glasses, so I think I'll be OK," said Leah Perkinson of Winooski.

Perkinson will travel on Friday to try to avoid any traffic.

"It's just going to be a chill Thanksgiving," she said. "I'm just going to put up some lights, eat my pie and watch football."

Vicky Hatin of Winooski was putting air in her tires, but she'll avoid the holiday travel rush and potential problems that could come with it.

"Nope, gonna sit at home and watch all the idiots on the road on the interstate," Hatin said.

And for the people taking the bus, they also agreed that, so far, travel has been easy.

"It's been great actually," said Akarrtacu Ruamai of Japan.

But with a snowy Sunday forecast, it's the end of the holiday weekend these travelers are worried about and getting home.

"Yeah, I'm not looking forward to that," said Lucas Scottini of California.

But some wouldn't mind an extra day with their friends and family.

Les Bullock: I encourage it. I want it to snow as much as it can.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is that because you want to stay in Vermont?

Les Bullock: Absolutely.

"If we are going to travel to Montreal for one more day, I wouldn't mind," Ruamai said.

Stay with WCAX News for the Max Advantage forecast throughout the weekend as you get ready to travel.