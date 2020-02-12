That's a wrap in NH but Democratic race still far from over

Warmer weather is in the forecast for the 2020 presidential race, but political uncertainty continues to swirl around the candidates after a historic primary in New Hampshire. Our Kyle Midura looks back at Tuesday night's primary and the race still to come.

The field is now smaller than when voters cast their ballots on Tuesday and front-runners solidified their positions. What’s most clear after the nation's first primary is that this race is far from over.

Next stop: the Nevada caucuses after Granite State voters gave Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a narrow, but clear victory Tuesday night. Now leading the national polls, he’s just behind South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic Party's nomination formula.

"We’ve got more work to do to demonstrate the breadth of our support," Buttigieg said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued to gain momentum following up a fifth-place finish in Iowa with a strong third in New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden left early, getting a jump on the primary calendar campaigning in South Carolina.

"We've just heard from two of the 50 states," Biden said.

No Democratic nominee has overcome an early deficit like the one he faces.

Meanwhile, a candidate who won’t appear on a ballot until March is tapping his personal fortune to buy a late-entry into the race.

"I think Mayor Bloomberg has a realistic chance to have a big impact in those later primaries," said Mark Rom, a professor at Georgetown University.

In talking with voters here across the state, they told WCAX News they care about issues like wealth inequality, health care and criminal justice reform. But like their peers across the country, their votes track with who they think stands the best chance against President Trump.