The Alchemist provides canned water to those in need

Another company has been providing a cool refreshing boost for healthcare workers and others.

The Alchemist has been canning clean drinking water for the last 5 weeks.

More than 6,000 cans have been distributed to sites including the Salvation Army and the Meals on Wheels program.

Alchemist co-founder Jen Kimmich came up with the idea.

She says this is a way for people receiving free meals to get sanitized drinking water without having to fill up a cup from a fountain.

"Our staff takes great pride in it. They're willing to work the extra hours to get the water sanitized and put into cans and delivered to the folks that need it. It's not a lot, but it's easy for us to do and it's a way for us to give back to the community. It's not so easy to just write checks right now and this is easy for us and it's effective," says Jen Kimmich.

"Water is what we do. It's at the core of everything we do. So, we were prepared, we have the infrastructure to supply it and it's just something that we could achieve quickly and make available to people who need it," says John Kimmich.

The Alchemist is not only known for what's in its cans, but also the artwork on the outside.

However, there are just three simple sayings on the cans of water, 'Stay Healthy, Stay Home and Thank you healthcare workers.'

Canned water production is tailing off, because the Alchemist is ready to go back to doing what it does best.

Curbside pickup will be available for customers at its Stowe location starting on May 15th.

