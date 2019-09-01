The Champlain Valley Fair wraps 98th year

The 98th Champlain Valley Fair wrapped up on Sunday with a performance by popstar Jason Derulo.

Derulo closes out the 10-day event following acts like Big and Rich, Pat Benatar, Darci Lynn and Melissa Etheridge.

We've taken you through all the sights, sounds, and tastes over the 10 days, from flying canines, to the demolition derby, to unique fair foods.

Champlain Valley Exposition officials say they don't have a headcount yet -but say it's definitely been a successful summer.

"The weather's been on our side. A little wet on Wednesday, but the weekend's been strong and all of the other days have been strong, as well, weather-wise. Getting great feedback on the entertainment, real good feedback on the food lineup this year. People always enjoy the rides, the agriculture. So when you add it all together, I think folks are having a real positive experience," said Executive Director of the Champlain Valley Exposition, Tim Shea.

Exposition officials say they're already gearing up for the fair's 99th year and the 100th after that. They say they'll start lining up acts for 2020 as soon as the last tent is broken down.