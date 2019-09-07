The Clinton County Health Department warns residents of the dangers linked to vaping

The Clinton County Health Department says it wants to make sure residents are aware of the dangers linked to vaping.

The New York State Department of Health says it is investigating thirty-four cases of serious vaping-associated pulmonary illness in the state. The age of the patients range from 15 to 46-years-old.

According to the investigation, all patients were using at least one cannabis-containing vape product before they became ill, however all patients reported recent use of various vape products.

This investigation is similar to one being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, in which there are 450 possible vaping-related illness cases across the country, including three deaths.