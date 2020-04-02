The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

The love, drama and comedy of New York's Cuomo brothers is enlivening coronavirus television.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefings on how his state is responding to the crisis are featured on cable television nearly every day, a mixture of statistics, advice and political advocacy.

Younger brother Chris, on CNN each night, is letting viewers experience with him the reality of going through the disease. He tested positive and has done his show this week remotely from his basement.

The two brothers' byplay, familiar to anyone with competitive siblings, has made their joint appearances must-viewing. Thursday Chris described a fever dream where Andrew appeared as a ballerina.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)