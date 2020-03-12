The Edge closes South Burlington branch over virus concerns

A local gym has temporarily closed its South Burlington location following coronavirus contamination concerns.

The Edge sent out an email to members Thursday saying that a person who had used the Eastwood Drive facility earlier this month has tested positive for coronavirus.

This information comes from the Vermont Department of Health, which is now working to inform anyone else who may have come into contact with that person.

Gym members are considered to be low risk at this time. The Edge says the Department of Health did not have specific recommendations on how to move forward, but they have decided to take the extra step to close and clean the building from top to bottom.

"We're taking this extremely seriously, we have since the virus has begun to spread. We put in a lot of preemptive measures even as of a few weeks ago, and will continue to do so. We're going to proceed with an abundance of caution going forward as we put our members health and our staffs health above anything else," said the club's Mike Feitelberg.

The Eastwood Drive location closed at 5 p.m. Thursday tonight and will remain closed until March 14th. All other locations will be open.

