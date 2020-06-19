The Fix: Another big step forward

An update on our special series, The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis.

Miranda Sevene, 25, is now a high school graduate.

We've been sharing stories about Miranda with you for close to a year-and-a-half now.

When we first met Miranda, she was at a low point in her life-- behind bars, addicted to heroin and pregnant.

She told our Celine McArthur it was her goal to get clean, to graduate high school and become an addiction counselor.

She's clean, her daughter Ellie is healthy and happy, and Thursday Miranda walked with her younger brother Dylan, who also just graduated, at the Bellows Falls Union High School ceremony. Congratulations to both of them!

We are continuing to follow Miranda and her family, and we will bring you an update very soon.