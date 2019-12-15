The Frates Legacy

The ALS Community suffered a major lost last week with the passing of Pete Frates (34).

The former Boston College athlete, was diagnosed with ALS in, 2012. He inspired the 2014 viral Ice Bucket Challenge which raised hundreds of millions of dollars for ALS research. Frates became a beloved figure, not just in Boston, but across New England, including Vermont and New Hampshire.

Mauret Brinser is the Executive Director of the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter. She joins us this morning to talk about Pete Frates' impact in our area.