The Good Food truck serves up free meals to those in need

A food truck travels around Chittenden County to meet you where you are to serve up a good meal. The goal is to help hungry Vermonters.

There's a stigma about the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf that stop some people from getting free food, so The Good Food Truck was created.

The color and design are no accident, they wanted it to look like a regular truck to encourage people to get a meal.

When the truck is parked, the sign is out and the window is open, which means The Good Food Truck is ready for hungry Vermonters.

They are serving up pasta bolognaise that has beef and turkey sausage over macaroni, spinach salad with roasted beats and candied walnuts.

But the meals being served through the window won't cost you a dime, they're free. But if you had to put a price on the ingredients, it would be about $1 per meal.

That’s because most of the food they use is donated or given to them.

“I was offered free food, who lets down free food,” Winooski resident John Hall said.

The Good Food Truck is usually whipping up meals for dinner, but they wanted to give you a glimpse of how it worked, so they opened up for lunch.

The goal is to make a hearty and nutritious meal. The reviews are in and people seem to like it.

“When we do surveys, we get about 90 percent of people saying they really like the food. We get about half the people saying the food is healthier than their diet they usually eat and we get about 30 percent of people who say they are changing the way they eat based on food they've tried here,” The Good Food Truck Program manager, Emmet Mosely said.

This is important information for both the food truck and Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf who runs it. The Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf feeds about 13,000 people each year, but they say there are 20,000 food insecure people in Chittenden County.

The goal of the food truck is to bridge that gap.

“We go to shelters and community centers, seniors housing, low income housing all types of places,” Mosely said.

“There's no stigma getting food from the food truck,” Community Engagement Manager Anna McMahon said.

People can pay to rent out this food truck. They'll make meals, serve your guests and all the proceeds go to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.