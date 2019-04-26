'The Legend of Georgia McBride' on the Vermont Stage

On stage now at Main Street Landing is a comedy called 'The Legend of Georgia McBride.'

“We've got some jokes up in here, we have some heart we have some drama, we have everything,” said Irving Green, one of five actors in the play at the Vermont Stage. The others are Larry Connolly, Britt Michael Gordon, Lia-Shea Tillet, and Bob Bolyard.

The play follows an Elvis impersonator who can no longer bring in the crowds. The club owner replaces his act with a troop of drag queens.

During the play you'll see how characters evolve, trying to balance the responsibility of home life and following a dream.

Green plays two characters, Jason the landlord, who Green refers to as a “loveable loser," and Rexxy, the “character that you love to hate but hate to love her all at the same time.”

He says you'll come for the laughs and leave with a new appreciation for drag.

“People can really see that drag -- just like any other art from -- takes commitment, takes time, takes energy and it's not a hobby, as Rexxy would say,” Green said.

During the play, Green promises singing, dancing, laughs and fashion. “If you like comedy, if you like experiences, if you like the drama of it all, you should definitely come and see the show,” he said.

Because of some language in the show, it’s suggested for people ages 14 and up.

The show runs through Sunday afternoon.