The Power of Kindness

Now more than ever, communities are coming together - even if members of those communities are complete strangers living about 1500 miles away.

One young Vermont girl learned recently, all it takes to to be a positive person in the community is a little drive.

At the start of spring, the Isabelle family in Winooski bought this used power wheels Barbie Mustang through Facebook.

Four year old Lily loves it.

"Because they go fast," she says.

"We couldn't get by any streets without somebody coming out of their car or out of their house with a smile on their face," says her mom, Hilary.

But one day, Lily and Hilary left the car at the end of their street. The next time they went to look for it days later, it disappeared, and with it, all those smiles.

Hilary went back to Facebook, this time asking the community to be on the lookout.

What happened next, you could say, was a power wheels wonder.

Within minutes, there were numerous responses, some willing to donate their cars to Lily.

"We were ecstatic and amazed at the kindness and generosity of these complete strangers," says Hilary.

One stranger in particular put her kindness into another gear. A woman living in Florida, who never met the Isabelles, bought Lily a brand new Barbie power wheels Mustang and shipped it to her.

Diane Boyd Place is a Winooski native, but hasn't lived there in nearly 30 years. She keeps in touch with friends in the area and that's how she saw Hilary's post.

Hilary and Diane have had Facebook and phone conversations, but they hadn't met face to face.

"I'm so happy I could make her happy," says Place.

WCAX made sure they did, over Zoom.

"We just want to say thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. We appreciate it so much, you don't understand. It was completely something that we would have never expected," says Hilary.

"The first thing when I saw your Facebook was, I just love the fact that you're raising your family in my hometown. Us Spartans stick together," says Place to Isabelle.

"Out of the kindness of her heart, she had so much love and she wanted Lily to remember the good people do, instead of the bad," says Hilary.

Hilary Isabelle says right now, Lily wants to be a YouTube star. Maybe she becomes an influencer and uses this story to affect others to pay it forward.

Now you saw in the story that Lily was driving the Ferrari that went missing.

Well, not long after Diane's kind gesture, Lily's other car was recovered a few blocks away from her house.

All it needed was a charge and it was ready to roll.

