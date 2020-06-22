The Sanders Influence: Who the senator is endorsing

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential run lost steam months ago but he's still playing a substantial role in races up and down the ballot and across the country.

Our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura has more on the federal, state and local candidates backed by Sanders.

Sanders is the most high-profile endorsement to win other than Joe Biden.

Charles Booker, a state senator in Kentucky, got Sanders' endorsement. Booker is up against moderate Democrat and former fighter pilot Amy McGrath. The winner of that primary will go on to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. We likely won't see results Tuesday, though.

I spoke with national prediction experts on Monday. They rate the race as likely Republican and said the odds may get longer if Booker pulls off the upset.

And in New Hampshire, a gubernatorial primary. Sanders backed Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Candidates backed by Sanders have a mixed track record, though it has gotten stronger. He also argues that he backs more longshots than most.