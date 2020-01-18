The Store up for sale

It's been a staple of one Vermont community for more than 50-years. Now, the owner is looking to sell.

Kathy Rose's mother opened the store in 1965, at Sugarbush. In the 1980's, they moved to a bigger building right down the road on Main Street, in Waitsfield.

"It was her baby and she love it and she was here everyday," says Rose.

The Store evolved over the years selling crafts, furniture and antiques. But at its heart, it's always been a kitchen store. There are even cooking classes people can take in the back of the building.

Eventually, The Store was left to Kathy. Now, she's ready to move on and thought with Sugarbush's recent sale, it was the right time to let someone else come in and share their vision of what to do with the space.

Rose says, "I am going to miss the people that I work with. I am really going to miss the buying trips. I loved to go on the buying trips and see what's new and all the new gadgets and I think we want the right person that will love it just as much as we all did."

Rose hopes she can find a buyer by summer. The Store still has spaces open for their cooking classes.