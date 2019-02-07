The Vermont House to vote on merger delay

The Vermont House is expected to approve legislation that would postpone for year a deadline for some school districts to merge.

Vermont Public Radio reports that legislation passed in 2015 gave school districts until July of this year to consolidate into larger governance entities.

The aim was to make operations more efficient, reduce costs and expand educational opportunities for students.

Most districts have complied with the mandate. About 50 districts have not yet completed mergers.

House lawmaker will vote Thursday on whether to postpone the deadline for about half of those districts. Lawmakers say the July 1 deadline would stay in place for the remaining districts that are further along in the process.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)