The Veterans' Place celebrates a decade of service

The Veterans’ Place in Northfield is celebrating a decade of serving those who served.

On Saturday, the group hosted a 10-year anniversary party at Norwich University.

The non-profit is a community-based substance-free transitional housing program that provides homeless veterans with a place to live, get counseling, volunteer, and acclimate back into civilian life.

Diana Weggler, who sits on the Board of Directors, says the organization has helped more than 300 veterans in the past decade.

“I think it’s quite remarkable what the Veterans’ Place has been able to achieve,” she said. “These are men who have served our country selflessly and who, for one reason or another have ended up homeless or jobless or both or just need a hand up, not a hand out.”

Weggler says veterans can stay for two years. During their stay, they receive alcohol rehabilitation, mental health counseling, and job training and career placement.

James Savana, an Air Force veteran, says he lived at Veterans’ Place for almost two years. Since leaving, he has moved into town, started taking classes at Norwich University, and picked up a few new jobs.

“I volunteer now. I sit on the board for Veterans’ Place and I volunteer there as well as at the library and at the senior center,” said Savana. “So I’ve been welcomed and I’ve adjusted to life at Northfield. I’m very happy.”

Savana says he is thankful for the opportunity Veterans’ Place gave him, and he hopes to see more organizations like it across the country.

“I grew up in a time when it was presumed that, as a member of the military or as a veteran, that the country would take care of you. I’ve seen support for veterans diminish,” he told WCAX News. “There’s more work to be done. I’d like to see a little bit more from our friends down in D.C. to help us with this effort because it’s really important.”

Governor Phil Scott and Senator Patrick Leahy were not in attendance but an event organizer read letters from them congratulating the Veterans’ Place and those who have sought assistance from them. Sen. Leahy also donated an American flag that used to fly at the U.S. Capitol.

