With each stroke of the brush at the E1 Studio Collaborative, Anna King paints a peaceful picture, both on the canvas and in her life.

"My situation is grateful," King said.

It wasn't always that way. Fresh off her high school graduation in 2005, Anna flipped her bicycle down a steep road in Hinesburg. Despite wearing a helmet, she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"The accident changed my life, my view of the world and shook me up both literally and mentally," King said.

Doctors put her in a medically induced coma. Instead of preparing for her freshman year at UVM, she was re-learning how to walk and talk.

"There were times when I wanted to give up," King said. "I actually had two suicide watches."

Anna documented her entire journey through a scrapbook of her water color paintings. Painting started to become a form of therapy.

"I think it's just a way that I can express myself," King said. "But I didn't have the words."

"Just knowing her and knowing how she got here, is really remarkable," Terry Zigmund of the E1 Studio Collective said.

The other method Anna used to recover came through daily meditation at The Vermont Zen Center in Shelburne.

"She's overcome some pretty major physical limitations that I don't think she really sees as limitations," Nowa Crosby of the Vermont Zen Center said.

"With this community, I feel safe and that's not something that many people would get," King said.

It took three years after the accident for Anna to start feeling like herself again, even though she speaks slowly and is semi paralyzed on one side of her body.

I think I'm still improving," King said."

Her handling of life's drastic changes, has made Anna King a master in the art of recovery.