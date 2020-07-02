The battle to bring Higher Ground to Burton

The fight over whether Higher Ground can move to Burton's campus in Burlington will be in front of the city's development review board next week. Our Cat Viglienzoni has an update on what's planned for that space.

Talent Skate Park already moved in earlier this year. Burton's retail will move in, too, to join their R&D and the Chill Foundation, which are already inside. And there are tentative plans to bring restaurants like Misery Loves Company and Mad Taco on board, too.

But the most controversial piece of this plan-- Higher Ground's relocation-- still faces a fight.

"The hub is happening," said Justin Worthley, the senior vice president at Burton.

But Worthley says their transformation of the industrial building on Queen City Park Road still needs to clear a big hurdle-- permitting for the 1,500-person performing arts venue space that will be the new location of Higher Ground.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: So is this a done deal for you guys?

Alex Crothers/Higher Ground co-owner: Nothing is a done deal until it's done. But we're optimistic and excited about the possibility.

Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench into Higher Ground's business, Crothers tells me they want to invest in a world-class performing arts space. There will be high ceilings, some permanent seating and a design that allows the space to shrink or expand.

Both Higher Ground and Burton say their traffic and noise impact studies show no significant effect on the surrounding areas.

"We're not concerned about noise," Crothers said.

But the city of South Burlington is. The building sits right on the edge of their territory. And the city manager told me they're also worried about the traffic, especially the one-way bridge on Queen City Park Road and the safety of the neighborhoods and nearby Red Rocks Park when concerts let out.

"The biggest rock concert venue in Vermont in a tiny backwater corner of Burlington doesn't make sense," said Laurie Smith of South Burlington.

Smith lives just steps away on Central Avenue. He's part of a group of residents who oppose the Higher Ground move. In their filing with the DRB, they said they believe the traffic and noise impact studies were flawed, and that with staffing cuts at Burlington Police, the city won't be able to handle the increase in calls. Smith says he and others support Burton's "Hub" concept but they want a smaller performance venue with hours of operation that end before 2 a.m.

"I don't want to be woken up by motorcycles at 2:00 in the morning. I don't think you do," he said.

Worthley says they're promising to have staff on hand to direct people and cars away from the neighborhoods and the park, and to enforce a no-tailgating policy.

"I think some in the neighborhood do view this as change and are very worried about the worst-case scenario of what that change could bring," Worthley said. "And we're really not because we have been working really hard to make sure that none of those worst-case scenarios even come close to reality."

As for when this space would be finished, Burton says the best-case scenario would be sometime next year but admits it could take longer.

The development review board will be taking input on the project Tuesday evening.