The behind-the-scenes team helping VTrans snowplow drivers

A massive winter wallop complete with snow, ice and poor visibility hit our region Friday. Our Calvin Cutler takes a closer look at how road crews tackled the storm.

The storm left roads slick and covered with snow, slowing traffic and even stranding some motorists. But behind all of the work law enforcement and plow crews do, there's an entire team that monitors data from different agencies which they use to direct resources.

Wet, heavy snow fell Friday across much of Vermont, slowing traffic and pushing back weekend plans.

"I am going to turn back and go home. I don't think it's a good idea," said Mary Alice Proffitt of East Calais.

School canceled, employees let out early and parking bans in full swing. People across the state shoveled driveways and sidewalks, trying to keep up with the snowfall.

"Pretty much trying to put down salt, get it so people can get through here safely without falling," said Paul Grant of Montpelier.

But for all of the crews on the road, there are also staffers working behind the scenes at the transportation management center in Berlin.

Ryan Knapp cross-references data from the state police, the National Weather Service and VTrans plows on the roads to get an idea of road conditions. They then relay that information to plows on the road so they know where to plow-- and to the media.

"If there's some sort of mobility issue happening at that location, whether it be winter weather or a crash or something along those lines," said Knapp, the supervisor of the transportation management center.

Knapp's team digests and interprets thousands of data points from roads across the state: roadway speeds, the surface temperature of the pavement and information from traffic cameras.

"Oftentimes, we're the first to know about a mobility restriction in the state. So, we take that information and give it to the people that know, and that helps people with the safe and efficient movement of people and goods," Knapp said.

His team at the transportation management center also issues road reports twice daily so people know road conditions around rush hour.

And going through Friday night, VTrans says if you have to travel, be sure to leave plenty of time and leave room for the plows. A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m.