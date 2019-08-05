The 'bizarre trip' that was almost Woodstock 50

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says that if he could go back and do things differently regarding the shambolic 50th-anniversary concerts, he would.

Lang tells The Associated Press that he would have tried to get permits earlier and worked with a different financial partner.

The last six months have been a wild ride for Lang as he tried to make Woodstock 50 work. The first plan, to have an all-star concert with the likes of Jay-Z and more in Watkins Glen, New York, was scuttled after the venue backed out. Then Lang planned to have it in Vernon, New York, but couldn't get a permit.

Lang finally found a location that would work - all the way in Maryland - but artists started to pull out of the festival.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)