The changing role of a firefighter

When you think firefighter, you think someone who rushes in to put out the flames. It’s becoming all too common for firefighters to deal with emotional calls outside their regular training.

"You can't get the full effect, you can't see, you can't smell, that is what we arrive to," said Lt. Sean Ploof of the Burlington Fire Department.

Walking into his living room, it’s undeniable the history on the walls, a constant reminder of the firefighter, "never forget."

One picture on the wall is Ploof standing on the porch of a burned down building holding something in his hand. He says it was a three-alarm fire in the middle of the night. The report was there was a party and there could still be people stuck inside.

"I'm holding the picture of a young woman whose body we think we are looking for. Now it turns out she had left the party unannounced to her friends and she was perfectly fine," Ploof said.

The photos in his living room represent what he calls "the warriors," firefighters whose only job is to put out fires. He says the days of the warriors are over.

"After the events of September 11, 2001, where we were pretty much the catch-all. You know, that was an act of war and they didn't call the National Guard they called the fire department," Ploof said.

That's when he says the role of firefighters changed. Ploof says it doesn’t matter the situation, when people are in distress, they call 911.

"We are essentially social workers with badges and helmets. The police with weaponry," Ploof said.

In his eyes, that has them on the front lines of something they didn't realize they were signing up for.

"Society doesn't know what to do with the drug epidemic. They don't know what to do with the suffering. However, everyone still knows if you call 911, we are going to come and we are going to do something," Ploof said.

He says the job has become less fulfilling because he's not doing what he was trained to do. Burlington first responders answered about 8,000 calls last year, but Ploof says they may be the same calls over and over.

Many of the calls are heartbreaking, like having to tell a mother her son died of an overdose.

"I don’t know how to do that, who would know how to do that? But the expectation is that's what you signed up for, I didn't sign up for that. That's insane to think anyone would sign up for that. That used to be done in a controlled medical environment, not in somebody’s living room and that's how it is now," Ploof said.

Now you know more about what firefighters are dealing with on daily basis. Next week, we will explore how that affects their mental health and asking for help on the job.

Officials say we invest in equipment that protects them physically, but now, it’s time to use resources that protect their mental health as well. Ploof says he hopes through education and a peer-support team, firefighters can.

That story is coming up next week.