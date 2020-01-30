The differences between impeachment and courtroom trials

With all the talk about witnesses being called or not, Americans are getting a look at differences from an impeachment trial versus a courtroom trial.

There's no rule saying the Senate must hear testimony from witnesses. Each decision in the impeachment trial comes down to a simple vote among senators.

Our Avery Powell sat down with Vermont Law School Constitutional Law Expert Jared Carter to find out how impeachment rules work.

"The rules really come down to a majority vote in the Senate. As the jury, they get to decide by majority vote whether to take any witnesses, whether to take additional documents, subpoenas, et cetera. That really is the rule," Carter explained.

Watch the video for the full interview with Carter.