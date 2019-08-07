End of Saint Paul Street construction in sight

Burlington business owners who say they’ve been negatively impacted by the construction along Saint Paul Street are relieved to hear the project is expected to end in a few weeks.

The City of Burlington says the $3 million project is almost done after a year of construction.

Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says construction on the top block, on Saint Paul and Main Street, will end in August, while work on the second half, along Saint Paul and Maple Street, is expected to wrap up in September.

According to the city’s website, the project was initially scheduled to end in May but was pushed back to September when construction crews hit a few roadblocks.

“We have worked hard to deal with contaminated soils, underground storage tanks, utility conflicts, utility coordination issues that have all at times been a little challenging to work through,” Spencer said.

Spencer says the construction crews made it through those hurdles and now they’re almost ready to unveil the final product. “It’ll have wider sidewalks. It’ll have buried utilities, it’ll have areas for outdoor seating. It’ll have a cleaner streetscape with fewer parking meters by having multi-space kiosks,” said Spencer.

For some business owners, construction can’t end soon enough. Don O’Connell of O’m Hair Salon says he’s looking forward to seeing the renovations, but he can’t feel the excitement right now as construction is causing challenges for his customers.

“I think every client who’s ever walked in the door in the past year or so has made some sort of comment on ‘When is this ever getting done?’ or ‘I had to park so far away,’” O’Connell said. “People walking on gravel sidewalks. People having to traverse through a maze of orange tape. Not having accessible parking space close by to the salon.”

O’Connell says his older customers are specifically struggling due to the lack of accessibility to the salon.

“They’re having a very difficult time finding a space to park and making their way a block or two blocks, having to stop for rests or to just be able to deal with loose gravel because they don’t have a steady footing,” he said.

O’Connell set up shop on Saint Paul street 13 years ago. He says the location, the amount of foot traffic it gets, and how visible it is were all factors in his decision to move there, but he says the site has not been desirable in the past year.

And he’s not the only business owner who has had trouble getting people in the door. John Rao owns three restaurants along Saint Paul Street: Trattoria Delia, Sotto Enoteca, and Pizzeria Verita. He says this past winter, he saw about a 10 to 12 percent decrease in his customer base at Pizzeria Verita due to obstacles outside.

“Because the streets were torn up, the sidewalks weren’t poured yet and it was just like a battle zone down here,” he said. “These lights weren’t up yet. So it was very difficult.”

Rao says he has a well-established clientele because his restaurants have been in Burlington for so many years, so he hasn’t been as impacted as newer shops that haven’t had time yet to cultivate a loyal base.

Rao and O’Connell both say they’re ready for things to go back to normal on Saint Paul Street and they’re hopeful the final product will have been worth the challenges of the past year.

“I do think it’ll be worth it. We’ll have outside dining which will be nice. The street is much wider. The street lights are beautiful. And I think it’ll give more people reason to come down here. In the long run, it’s going to be good. It’s just going through it is what it was,” Rao said.

Spencer says the city understands these business owners’ concerns, but that they wanted to take their time and make sure they do everything properly and carefully so that they don’t have to do work like this for another few decades.

“Instead of just laying new asphalt down and then having utilities fail underneath the road, we’ve taken a good comprehensive approach so water, stormwater, wastewater, utilities, electric utilities have been buried, telecom utilities have been buried, all utilities have been overhauled. This will be a generational improvement for decades to come,” he said.

Spencer says burying utility lines underneath the road is one of the main focuses of the project. He says doing so will allow the city to plant more trees without having to worry about interference from power lines.