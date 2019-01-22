The fight for survival

The cold weather continues with dozens of schools on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Thankfully, many of us can easily head indoors, but others have to search for a place to go, especially at night.

One of the only shelters from the cold is an indoor bus stop.

"Our bodies get super-tired after a while," said Ruth Flint who is homeless in Burlington. "This is a nice warm spot, and they're friendly enough to let us stay inside."

Others like Clovis Yergeau, find shelter at COTS during the day.

He's making the journey to stay at the United Methodist Church warming center which has a little more than two dozen cot beds, organized by a number of agencies, nonprofits and the UVM Medical Center.

After Monday night, though, they're getting packed up, so as for the next day:

"There's no plan yet. I've been trying to think of that all day," said Yergeau.

Those like Yergeau begin their sub-freezing journey again.

"So there's a lot of us who don't know where we're going to go at all," said Yergeau.

Down the way on Church Street, music greets chilly shoppers, a much different tone for those who have cars and shelter to return to.

"It's doable, it is very cold, as long as you're not out for more than two minutes. So from Café to café," said Emmanuel Duran who is visiting friends at UVM.

But he says give it two minutes.

"Yeah, right now I'm starting to lose sense of my face," Duran said.

But Flint is used to this.

"It becomes almost like your job, you go to work and you're used to your daily schedule," Flint said. "It's rough, but it's what you gotta do to survive, you know?"

Since not every shelter or warming center is open all the time, that makes it strictly for those who need them to survive.

If you need help or know someone who needs a place to stay warm, call 211 where you'll be connected to resources in your state.