The fight to control feral cats in Plattsburgh

Claws came out at Thursday night's City Council meeting in Plattsburgh. The topic: feral cats.

A local nonprofit is asking for municipal dollars to continue their work trapping, neutering and releasing the cats, but some veterinarians say that's not a healthy solution.

"We are a volunteer group doing good things," said Denise Nephew of Animal Rescue & Welfare Services

Volunteers from Animal Rescue & Welfare Services spoke at Thursday's City Council meeting, explaining why they're asking for $3,000 left over from the city's 2018 animal control budget.

"We've done over 1,200 cats: spay, neuter, shots. We've got cats in different homes because we have no shelter, we're trying to get these cats home. We only have two vets in the area that give us a good price," Nephew said.

They are a nonprofit working to vaccinate, spay and neuter and get abandoned or feral cats into their forever homes.

"This is an emotional issue. Nobody wants cats to suffer and everyone applauds the efforts of those who try very hard to meet a need," Ward 1 Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said.

But not everyone supports the nonprofit's work. Dr. Rebecca King, a veterinarian with Eagle's Nest Veterinary Hospital in Plattsburgh, says the trap, neuter and release or TNR practice currently in use in Plattsburgh has to stop.

"Basically, I was worried about zoonotic issues, diseases that cats can spread to people, the cruelty of condemning a cat to an outdoor only existence, wildlife predation by cats and the failure of trap, neuter and release with it controlling feral cat populations," King said.

Armstrong says it's important to look into the statistics of TNR.

"I believe that, as a body, we need to very seriously take into consideration the professional opinion," Armstrong said.

The city has looked into making laws regarding the feral cat population. They also have asked the nonprofit to provide details about how they use the money, like the number of cats they vaccinate, spay or neuter and whether feral cat colony numbers are going down. Armstrong asked to meet with King and Nephew at later date to further discuss this problem in detail.