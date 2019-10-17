The fight to keep zebra mussels out of local lakes

Vermont environmental officials this week confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Dunmore.

The aquatic invasive species reproduce rapidly and can cause serious harm to ecological systems. Divers were able to remove an estimated 100 to 200 adults.

The freshwater mollusks have caused havoc in Lake Champlain since they were discovered in 1993.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Angela Shambaugh, the acting program manager for lakes and ponds with Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation.

For more information about stopping the spread of aquatic invasives and zebra mussels.

