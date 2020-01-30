The future of I-89 in the next few years

The Chittenden Corridor of Interstate 89 could see some changes in the next few years. The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is heading a study that would look at the safety and efficiency of Interstate 89.

They are focusing on exit 14 and mobility of cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and then looking at how they can improve the rest of the corridor as well.

The commission is hoping for public opinion on what they would like to see changed as well.

"It takes a long time to do an interstate project," Charlie Baker, Executive Director of the Chittenden Country Regional Planning Commission said. "So it might be something that is twenty years away; we need to get started thinking about it and building a community consensus on what needs to be done."

There will be two more meetings in February and March, The first will be on February 13th in Williston, and the other will be March 11th in Winooski.