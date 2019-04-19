The future unveiled at New York International Auto Show

Kia Motors unveiled its hot new ride at the New York International Auto Show-- the HabaNiro.

The futuristic crossover is completely electric with butterfly doors.

Motor Trend Editor-in-Chief Ed Loh says it can even drive itself.

Reporter: So this is a concept, but when do you think we'd see a car like this on the road?

Ed Loh: I think you could see elements here very soon. This could be on the road in a few years.

It's just one of many concept cars taking center stage and giving us a glimpse into the future of automotives, including Infiniti's Q Inspiration.

"One of the things you can see is there are no door handles, so if you wanted to get inside, you'd just push the button right here on the pillar... and the door opens wide, nice wide opening," said Peter Tocco, a senior product specialist for Infiniti. "Inside, you're looking at a host of technologies that could make it into our future products as we move forward."

It uses cameras instead of rearview mirrors-- a reflection of how Infiniti builds new vehicles. The QX50, which is currently on the market, started out as a concept car.

"Usually manufacturers are working four, five, maybe eight years out on concepts," Loh said. "So, it takes a lot of time for these things to gestate... to come into fruition after they show the initial concept."

While these cars may seem straight out of the future, they may soon be a reality.

Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display at the show.