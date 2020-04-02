The health care workers keeping hospitals clean

The news is filled with stories from coronavirus hot zones of doctors and nurses pushed to the max. But hospitals also have employees who don't deliver direct care working just as hard. Meet one of those workers from the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

"Well, it's become progressively more busy working in the ER," Josh Wilson said.

Wilson, 34, is not a doctor or a nurse. He's part of an often overlooked and unsung group of health care workers.

"I am a housekeeper and what we do is we work infection control," Wilson explained.

He cleans the rooms of coronavirus patients at CVPH. It's hand to hand combat with a mop, cloths, disinfectant and ultraviolet light.

It's critical work and not just for the patients.

"We're also looking out for other staff members who are going home to their families, as well," Wilson said.

But Wilson worries he could take the virus home to his own.