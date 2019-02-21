Lawmakers are proposing a ban on single-use plastic items in Vermont restaurants and some businesses. While straws and plastic bags are banned in some communities, the bill adds takeout containers to the list of banned plastics.

Some businesses have already started to eliminate plastics but it's not easy for everyone. Our Dom Amato spoke with one business owner who supports the plan and another who speaks to the high cost of going plastic-free.

"You use single-use plastics, you use it for seconds, maybe half an hour, and they don't break down in the environment," said Rep. Matt Birong, D-Vergennes, who owns 3 Squares Cafe.

Birong supports the ban on single-use plastics in food service. He's transitioned to almost all eco-friendly products.

"Our takeout containers are made out of all recyclable material," he said.

As are their straws, coffee cups and lids. He's working on getting eco-friendly plastic bags next. But Birong says these items don't run cheap.

"Sometimes it's times three the price, sometimes times six the price depending on what product you're looking at," he said.

And most likely, when businesses pay more, customers pick up the tab.

But Birong believes taxpayers could also subsidize the switch away from single-use plastics.

"I, personally, would love to see one of the bills have an incentive for using better products and promote good behavior as opposed to necessarily punishing bad behavior," Birong said.

While they haven't gotten rid of all single-use plastics, the Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op is trying to incentivize customers bringing their own reusable containers.

"Anything that we can do to be more environmentally sustainable," said Glenn Lower, the general manager of the co-op.

The co-op has never offered plastic bags. Lower says about half their customers bring in their own reusable bags.

"We do offer paper bags, as well," he said.

They also started a reusable container program as an option for their to-go food.

"You pay a deposit on these things, take them away, bring them back and you get your deposit back," Lower explained.

He says eliminating all single-use plastics would be difficult for his business. Lower says the co-op is committed to being as eco-friendly as possible but he believes it will take some getting used to for customers.

"A big part of this is going to be marketing and education of the public, getting public changing their habits," he said.