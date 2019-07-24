The impact of new parking restrictions in the Adirondacks

New parking restrictions added to Adirondack hiking regions in May are getting mixed results.

Based on trailhead sign-ins, hiking traffic has increased by nearly 77 percent in the Adirondack region.

The Department of Environmental Conservation polices the area and enforces parking restrictions along roads like Route 73, which winds through the High Peaks region of the park.

Molly Walsh with Seven Days has been following the impacts. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what she found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.