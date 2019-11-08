Progressive council member opposes allowing non-citizens to vote

The Burlington City Council in early October approved a resolution that would begin the process of allowing non-citizens to vote in the Queen City.

The resolution, similar to one already approved in Montpelier, passed in a 10-to-2 vote. The only two who opposed it were Council President Kurt Wright, R-Ward 4, and Ali Dieng, D/P-Ward 7, who himself is a West African immigrant who became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Dieng about the reason behind his opposition.