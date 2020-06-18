The power of pollinators

National Pollinators Week kicks off Monday, June 22. Not only is it a time to celebrate pollinators like honeybees, but it's also a time to find ways to address declining populations through education and action.

ADK Action in the Saranac Lake area creates projects to promote Adirondack communities. They hope people will take advantage of some digital education and events next week offered as part of their Pollinator Project.

Executive Director Brittany Christenson told our Celine McArthur more about the project and why pollinators are so important. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for much more on the Pollinator Project and the schedule of events.