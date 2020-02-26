The race that readied Bernie Sanders for Mike Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg are coming off another heated debate. And it's not the first time the Vermont senator has taken on a wealthy, self-funded opponent.

Bloomberg, who is a billionaire, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Sanders has boasted about his grassroots funding for months.

In 2006, Sanders' Senate seat was challenged by Republican Rich Tarrant, a millionaire. Tarrant spent about $7 million on the election. Sanders eventually won in the most expensive voting contest in Vermont's history.

We should note Sanders is a millionaire now, too, in part because of his book deal in 2016.

Paul Heintz of Seven Days wrote about the 2006 race for the paper's latest issue. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about that race and how it prepared Sanders for his current campaign. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's article in Seven Days.