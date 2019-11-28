The ultimate guide to parking in downtown Burlington

If you're heading downtown to shop for Small Business Saturday, or anytime on the weekends through Christmas, you can park for free in two of the city-owned garages.

It's part of Burlington's Holiday Parking Promotion. While the Lakeview and College Street lots have hundreds of spaces some say there still isn't enough parking.

“Parking in Burlington is not good, and it hasn't been good for a long time,” said Donna Stevens of Colchester.

Alex Brownell who recently moved from Vermont agrees.

“Burlington is pretty hard parking on the weekends I feel, especially around the holidays,” Brownell said.

City leaders disagree.

“It depends on where you go,” said Alex Bunten of the Burlington Business Association. “For shoppers trying to come on the weekend, [the Lakeview and College Street garages are] pretty much guaranteed spots to find a parking spot.”

The Lakeview Garage is off of Cherry Street next to the Hotel Vermont. The College Street garage has two entrances, one off of College Street, and another off Battery Street. It’s about a 3-5 minute walk to Church Street via Cherry or the pedestrian walkway that brings you out to Bank Street. New lighting was added to the walkway thanks to the promotion, too. Parking in the Lakeview and College Street garages is also free overnight for Burlington residents during winter parking bans.

In the city, there are just over 1,000 on-street parking spots, and around 3,000 in public and privately owned lots. The Marketplace Garage usually fills up first, due to its proximity to Church Street. Since it’s already so busy, it is not included in free Saturday parking promotion. Greeters will be stationed at the Marketplace Garage during busy times to let shoppers know when the garage is full, and guide them to either the Lakeview or College Street garage. All city-owned garages are still free for two hours every day, and always free on Sunday. Monday through Friday the city is offering free parking for four hours at each of the three city garages. You'll need validation from participating shops and restaurants.

Another underutilized lot is off of Elmwood Avenue. That’s on the same street as the Federal Court building, and the post office, near the top of Church Street. It’s free after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and free on the weekends. On St. Paul Street, the first floor of the new Champlain College building at 194 St. Paul Street, features two new covered metered parking lots that are accessible from Maple or King.

If garages and lots aren't your top choice keep an eye out for on-street metered spots. The smart meters take quarters and debit or credit cards. They’re the priciest though, at $1.50 an hour, and they have no time restriction. Yellow top meters are 25 cents per 15 minutes and have a 30-minute time limit. Blue top meters are $1 per hour, with a three-hour time limit. If you can find a brown top meter, those have a 9-hour limit and are only 40 cents per hour. You can find some of those usually a little further away from Church Street, but also in a metered lot behind the old Bove's building off of Pearl St.

Officials say while some spots aren't obvious, there is plenty of parking downtown.

“Really that's what keeps Church Street and downtown Burlington vibrant, is our local shops, businesses and people coming down to enjoy them,” Bunten said.

The Holiday Parking promotion runs until Dec. 27.