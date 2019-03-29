The women of Riley Ford make history

Four women who own a Chazy, New York, auto dealership have just hit a major milestone. As part of our coverage of Women's History Month, Kelly O'Brien caught up with the dynamic women run Riley Ford.

The women of Riley Ford have made history, or in this case, 'her'story.

"Never really thought too much about it because that's who we are. We just happen to be that we're woman owned," said Joy Vanleuvan, a Riley's co-owner.

Riley Ford is the first New York state-certified all woman-owned car dealership.

"It's a great feeling that we're the only ones in New York state that have this," said Jane Dubrey, a Riley's co-owner.

The business dates back to the 1920s but has been in the family since it was purchased in 1980 by Ronald and Janet Roberts. After Ronald died, his daughters and granddaughter stepped in to help mom run the business, and they're proud of what they do.

Vanleuvan says it wasn't the easiest process to get the Minority-And Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) state certification. "Mounds of paperwork actually, and proof that we are women-owned," she said.

And it could mean more sales. Government entities that buy vehicles need to get them from certified dealerships like Riley. And women looking for a new car, truck or van might also be inclined to help a sister out.

"We've had a lot of women come in or call us or email us and said, 'My next vehicle will definitely come from you.' That's just so cool," Vanleuvan said.

The award is an honor, but co-owner Jenna Seguin says it hasn't changed how they run the business. "Still the same people we've always been, it's just another point of excitement for us and just opens up a lot of other doors we didn't know we had," she said.

Hoping to open doors for other women who might be looking to move up in a male-dominated industry.

"Don't buy into the stereotype where, 'you can't do it, I don't see any other women doing it.' If you want to do it and you're good at it and it's what you love to do, don't give up," Vanleuvan said.