The universe belongs to Marvel.

"Avengers: Endgame" shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

Former UVM Men's Basketball player and part-time movie critic Ernie Duncan stopped by the WCAX studio to share his theater thoughts on the movie with Scott Fleishman. They also look ahead to the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise.