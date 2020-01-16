Then and now: Leahy escorts chief justice for impeachment

Thursday was a historic day on Capitol Hill, as senators took the oath to become jurors in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court was escorted into the Senate chamber by four senators, including Vermont's Patrick Leahy.

And it was not Leahy's first time. Here is a picture from Senator Leahy's office from the 1999 impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton, when Leahy was also on the chief justice escort committee. He is the only senator from the 1999 committee still in on the committee today.