Therapy donkeys help students unwind

We're exploring the world of Therapy Donkeys.

Donkeys are just one of the many therapy animals offered by the nonprofit, Thera Pets.

It brings animals anywhere by request and today that was SUNY Plattsburgh.

The campus had a wellness fair ahead of Finals next week.

May is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

Many students stopped by to see Therapy Donkeys, take selfies and just de-stress.

"These animal's work miracles, they do truly miracle work because they can make you feel better if you feel bad," said Ken Besaw from Thera Pet's.

The organization says these kinds of events are a great outreach to educate people about different animals.