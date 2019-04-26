Therapy robot-dogs help patients who can’t care for real pets

We've all heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy robot dog? CBS News Correspondent Jeff Nguyen shows us how a robo-dog named Jennie is helping to improve one man's life.

For Autumn Kerr, getting her dad, Dennis, to smile sometimes requires an artificial touch.

"For me it looks and sounds like a dog," Kerr said.

Kerr's talking about Jennie, a prototype robot therapy dog designed to help patients who are unable to care for a real pet. Dennis has Parkinson's disease and has difficulty moving and speaking.

"She's calming. You can just pet her. She's not active and all over the place. Sometimes with pets, they can get a little rambunctious," Kerr said.

"She is covered with touch sensors. She can feel how and where she's being touched," said Tom Stevens, who created the company Tombot, after his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and her beloved dog had to be taken away. "My mom was devastated, so I started looking at substitutes for live animal companions," Stevens said.

The synthetic fur for the robo-dogs was created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, which produces The Muppets.

University of Southern California's Dr. Maja Mataric says therapy pets may help patients cope with loneliness, anxiety and stress. "There are now increasing number of studies that show that people really thrive and feel better when they have some amount of physical contact in their lives," Mataric said.

And there's some evidence robotic companions can do the same. Jennie Barks and wags her tail just like a real dog. She also responds to touch, creating a connection for people like Dennis.

"Something like this would help him engage his mind, calm his body," Kerr said, "so I think it's a wonderful tool."

The robots go on the market next year for about $450.

