'There were no signs': Franklin County parents grieve over son's suicide

AJ Holzscheiter seemed to have it all -- good looks, good grades, tons of friends, and he excelled in sports.

"Everything he was interested in, he went 100 percent in," said Don Wells, his stepfather.

"He loved being outdoors from the day he could walk. That kid lived outside," added Andrea wells, AJ's mother.

When he wasn't skiing, playing soccer or lacrosse, he was cruising in his beloved Jeep. The popular 18 year-old at BFA St. Albans applied to seven colleges and was looking forward to ski season. That was until the day that changed everything, November 30, 2018, when AJ took his own life. "I miss him everyday," said John Holscheiter, AJ's father.

"There's a hole, and that hole will never be filled by anyone or anything," Andrea said.

The teen's bedroom still looks the same. Sports and ski mountain memorabilia take up nearly every inch of wall space. His wallet is still on his desk and dirty towels are still hanging. It's like time stood still here. "Losing a child is devastating but losing a child because they took their life is a hurt we can't begin to describe," John said.

But his dad, mom and stepfather are channeling that hurt and sharing AJ's story to get other parents talking about suicide with their kids. "It's not always obvious. You gotta talk to your kids," Don said.

AJ showed no signs of distress, even making future plans the day he shot himself. "I think that's what makes this even harder is that a lot of times people say there's signs -- and probably for a lot of people there are -- but for us there wasn't any," Andrea said.

Mental health experts say that while it's not the norm, it does happen and parents need to be proactive tackling the taboo topic -- much like drugs, alcohol and sex. "This one is the most important of all," Don said.

AJ left no note, but his family pieced together what likely caused him to do this. They discovered he blew out his knee for a third time that day at school and he worried he'd never ski again. A.J. had just recovered from 2 1/2 years of rehab from two other ACL injuries. "His body failed him and the things he wanted to do," John said.

"It is hard for adults to understand what has happened because kids at that age make rash decisions that adults wouldn't make," Don said. "Which is why we need to be even more hypersensitive to the problems they're experiencing."

And they're hoping to help parents start the dialogue through a music festival called Afterglow -- AJ's signature ski move is featured in the logo. In addition to sports, AJ loved music of all kinds. "We knew we wanted to do something in honor of AJ to give back to the community," Andrea said.

Proceeds go to suicide prevention programs in Franklin County, and counselors will be on sight to help parents navigate the tough conversations about suicide.

"You think everything right now is so important but it's just a point in time. You'll look back with fond memories or not so fond memories but it's just a point in time. And you have so much more life to live," Don said.

Afterglow will be held Saturday at Hard'ack Hill in St. Albans, where AJ skied as a kid. It runs from noon - 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public, but you'll need to pay for parking. The family is raising money through donations and sponsors and they plan to make this an annual event.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.